24 candidates submit nomination papers for Senate elections

  • According to spokesperson of KP Elections Commission, twelve candidates submitted their nomination papers on General Seats.
APP 13 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: As many as 24 candidates submitted their nomination papers for Senate Elections on General, Technocrats, Women reserve seats and Minority reserve seats here on Saturday.

According to spokesperson of KP Elections Commission, twelve candidates submitted their nomination papers on General Seats.

Those who submitted their documents were including Malik Najibullah Khalil Independent, Nasrullah Khan Wazir Independent, Farhatullah Babar PPP, Hidayatullah Khan ANP, Attaur Rehman JUI, Muhammad Tariq Khattak JUI, Shibli Faraz PTI, Faisal Salimur Rehman PTI, Mohsin Aziz PTI, Aureng Zeb Khan PTI, Zeeshan Khanzada PTI and Abbas Afridi PMLN.

Similarly, five candidates submitted their nomination papers for Technocrats were including Hamidul Haq PTI, Nasrullah Wazir Independent, Farhatullah Babar PPP, Zubair Ali JUI and Rehan Alam Khan PMLN.

Five candidates including Naeema Kishwar JUI, Sania Nishter PTI, Farzana Javed PTI, Taslim Begam ANP and Farah Khan PMLN submitted their documents for Women seats while Rajeet Singh JUI and Gardeep Singh submitted their nomination papers for Minority seats.

