Jamat–e-Islami finalises three candidates for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Jamat-e-Islami on Saturday finalized three candidates to vie for the upcoming Senate elections from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled to be held on March 3.

According to party spokesman, the tickets had been issued to Dr Atta-ur-Rehman on general seat while Dr Muhammad Iqbal Khalil would vie for technocrat seat.

The party has nominated Amna Jadoon on Women seat and Javed Gill has been named to contest for minority seat.