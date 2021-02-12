Sri Lankan shares recover sharply to end 5pc higher

Sri Lankan shares snapped four sessions of losses to close 5% higher on Friday, as financial and industrial stocks rebounded.

The benchmark stock index ended up 5.1% at 7,985. Still, it shed 3.5% for the week, but is up 17.9% so far this year.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 194 against the US dollar as of 1057 GMT, 0.26% lower for the day compared with last session's close of 193.5, according to Refinitiv data.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index fell to 184.8 million from 198 million in the previous session.

Ceramic wall tiles maker Lanka Walltiles Plc surged 34.4% and was the top percentage gainer on the index

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings Plc were among the top boosts, rising 12% and 10%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers, off-loading 750.9 million Sri Lankan rupees ($3.87 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 5.17 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.