ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MoCC to develop foreign funded projects details cell in CCA, NA body told

  • The MoCC had submitted details of five PSDP projects to the committee.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) on Thursday apprised the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change that a dedicated cell would be developed for keeping details of foreign funded projects.

Chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on Climate Change MNA Munaza Hasan sought details of the foreign funded projects and was perturbed on incomplete information submitted by the Ministry.

The MoCC had submitted details of five public sector develop programme (PSDP) projects to the committee.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul told the committee that the Planning Commission was approached for setting up of the cell which the commission had agreed.

She added the ministry would provide the rest of the details as the ministry officials were doing a lot of work.

She urged the committee to provide some time for the required information which would be shared with the two projects approved by the United Nations.

PSDP MoCC

MoCC to develop foreign funded projects details cell in CCA, NA body told

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris: JCSC meeting

‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters