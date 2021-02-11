Business & Finance
Manulife says prioritize organic growth, dividend hikes, buybacks for C$29 bn excess capital
- We don't need M&A to deliver on our medium-term goals of 10% to 12% core earnings per share growth.
- When we do deploy capital, for any M&A, we will do that opportunistically...
11 Feb 2021
TORONTO: Manulife Financial Corp will prioritize organic growth, dividend increases and buybacks for its C$29 billion ($22.9 billion) of excess capital over acquisitions, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We don't need M&A to deliver on our medium-term goals of 10% to 12% core earnings per share growth," Roy Gori said on an analyst call after Manulife reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat estimates. "When we do deploy capital, for any M&A, we will do that opportunistically... when we've got a high degree of confidence that we can execute against that agenda."
Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccine, exempt from price caps
Manulife says prioritize organic growth, dividend hikes, buybacks for C$29 bn excess capital
Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris: JCSC meeting
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
Read more stories
Comments