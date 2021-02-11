ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Haleem lambasts at Sindh govt for arresting PTI workers

  • Haleem Adil Sheikh said that at the request of Noman Siddiqui their workers were arrested in PS-88 after breaking into their houses.
APP 11 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman Thursday criticized the arrest of PTI workers and withdrawal of security of their members.

Addressing a press conference here at Insaf House, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the people of Sindh witnessed that how his family was targeted last week. Despite having a stay order from the court, they were targeted which is contempt of court, he added.

He said the Sindh government was using tactics and also lashed out at Mushtaq Mahar and DIG East Noman Siddiqui, saying, these were the two officers who harassed witnesses in the fake accounts case and prevented them from making statements against the Omni and Zardari groups.

Haleem Adil Sheikh further said that at the request of Noman Siddiqui their workers were arrested in PS-88 after breaking into their houses.

Last night's operation proved that the police wanted to capture by-elections, he said adding that the provincial government has created a force of criminals within the police.

He said "We are fully prepared against the corrupt Chief Minister of Sindh. We will take legal action against the deeds of Murad Ali Shah."

He further said that land was being narrowed for PTI workers in Sindh, security is being taken away from our members of parliament including him and their lives are being put at risk.

Khurram Sher Zaman said that 3.2 million tones of expired wheat have been fed to the people of Sindh by the Sindh government. It is their responsibility to tell the people how the provincial government and Zardari League are robbing the people of the province, he said.

The rats that devoured wheat are the rats of Bilawal House. "Our workers are being arrested, security has been withdrawn of the opposition leader. We want to point out that if anything happens to any activist or leader, Murad Ali Shah will be responsible."

On the occasion, Fiza Zeeshan, Serena Adnan, Mahfooz Arsani and other leaders were also present.

