Pakistan

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris: JCSC meeting

  • JCSC reviewed the country's coronavirus situation and lauded NCOC for its efforts.
  • Top officials discussed the Army's operational preparedness, regional security, Kashmir, and forces' fight against terrorism.
BR Web Desk 11 Feb 2021

The Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) meeting on Thursday reiterated that Pakistan will continue to provide all-out diplomatic, moral and political support to the brave people of Kashmir in their indigenous struggle to get justice and their right to self-determination in line with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these views were expressed during a meeting where participants discussed the situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The meeting was held under the chair of its Chairman General Nadeem Raza at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, and senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and tri-services were present in the meeting, the military’s media wing said.

The forum discussed the emerging regional geo-strategic environment including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies and operational preparedness of the armed forces.

They also dilated upon the latest situation of coronavirus (COVID-19) and lauded services of ‘National Command and Operation Centre’ (NCOC) which was established to synergize and articulate unified national effort for containment of COVID-19, said ISPR.

The forum reaffirmed the resolve of armed forces to respond to entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with comprehensive security strategy, the military’s media wing said, adding that the participants lauded the sacrifices of security agencies in fight against terrorism.

JCSC Chairman General Nadeem Raza lauded the jointness of the Pakistan armed forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.

India Pakistan Kashmir ISPR COVID19 JCSC Meeting

