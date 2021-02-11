JPMorgan says will include three Serbia's dinar bonds in GBI-EM index family

ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

BELGRADE: JPMorgan said on Thursday it will include some of Serbia's dinar-denominated government bonds in its Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GTBI-EM) and GBI-EM Global Diversified indexes from June 30.

In a note the JPMorgan said that three bonds "are eligible for inclusion into the index as they meet the index liquidity, minimum outstanding amount equivalent to at least $1 billion and remaining maturity criteria is greater than 2.5 years".

It also said liquidity in Serbia's government bonds had "seen improvement" and had "returned to pre-pandemic levels".

"Accessibility and secondary market liquidity will see further improvement as Serbia works towards achieving euroclearability," the note said.

