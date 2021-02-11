PM won't give any NRO to corrupt elements: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said that holding of Senate Election on open ballot basis is aimed to ensure transparency in the election process and eradication of corruption.

Talking to media here on Thursday, he said opposition is misleading the nation to hide their corrupt practices in the past and wants NRO from the government. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to corrupt elements.

He said opposition wants to amend in 34 out of 38 of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Laws. He said the nation also rejected the narrative of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore.