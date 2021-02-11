ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
IHC adjourns Zardari's appeals against fake accounts references till March 17

  • It may be mentioned here that former president had challenged the jurisdiction of NAB in cases pertaining to mega money laundering, Park Lane Company and others.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing till March 17, on appeal of former president Asif Ali Zardari seeking dismissal of three graft references against him pertaining to fake bank accounts.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard appeals of PPP’s Co-Chairman Asif Zardari against references filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Associate Lawyer of Farouk H. Naek told the court that senior counsel couldn’t attend the proceeding due to engagements in Sindh High Court. He prayed the court to adjourn the case till March 3, as there were other cases as well.

Deputy Prosecutor General NAB, Sardar Muzafar Abbasi said that the appeal of former president in subject of shifting the references to Karachi was also pending, which was expected to be fixed in month of March for hearing. After this, the bench adjourned the case till March 17.

It may be mentioned here that former president had challenged the jurisdiction of NAB in cases pertaining to mega money laundering, Park Lane Company and others.

Meanwhile, an Accountability Court (AC-III) Judge Syed Asghar Ali adjourned ‘Toshakhana’ reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani till February 18. The hearing was adjourned without further proceeding due to the lawyers’ strike.

