ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

GB’s mainstreaming in education, health sectors on cards: President

  • The President stressed the need for investment in food-processing sector to boost exports of local fruits.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said efforts were afoot to mainstream Gilgit Baltistan in diverse areas particularly education, health and information technology so as to ensure its economic prosperity.

In a meeting with newly-elected members of Gilgit Baltistan Assembly here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said effective and sustainable steps would be taken to bring Gilgit Baltistan (GB) at par with rest of the developed areas of the country.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Speaker Gilgit Baltistan Assembly Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi and Deputy Speaker attended the meeting.

President Alvi said the natural beauty of Gilgit Baltistan offered immense potential in tourism sector and stressed a strategy to maximum exploit the available opportunities.

The President said development in education and health sectors was important for prosperity of Gilgit Baltistan, adding that every possible effort would be made to resolve the problems in this regard.

In view of the hurdles in online education, he said, proper infrastructure would be put in place and assured that funds would be released soon for provision of 4G broadband connection in the area.

He mentioned that the recent elections in Gilgit Baltistan were held in a transparent manner.

President Alvi said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher in a new era of economic development for GB and also prove beneficial for the economy of area.

Also, the regional trade through Gwadar Port and enhancing the capacity of Karakorum Highway would put a positive impact on economy of GB, he added.

The President stressed the need for investment in food-processing sector to boost exports of local fruits.

He also called for modern technology and infrastructure to benefit from the potential of GB’s mineral sector.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur said several development projects were on cards to promote areas of education, health, agriculture and fisheries in GB.

He expressed hope that with improvement in irrigation system, the agriculture sector of GB would soon become self-sufficient.

He said the federal government would extend every possible assistance to resolve the problems of Gilgit Baltistan and ensure its uplift.

Arif Alvi

GB’s mainstreaming in education, health sectors on cards: President

Pakistan to continue supporting Kashmiris: JCSC meeting

‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters