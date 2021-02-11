Pakistan
Forex reserves fall to $12.949bn
- Reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $12,949 million compared with $13,031 million in the previous week.
11 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank decreased by $82 million on weekly basis, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.
On January 04, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $12,949 million compared with $13,031 million in the previous week.
According to the central bank, the fall came on the back of external debt repayments.
Overall, liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $20,073 million. Net reserves held by banks amounted to $7,124 million.
