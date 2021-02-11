Mexico industrial production rises slightly 0.1pc in December vs previous month

MEXICO CITY: The Mexican manufacturing sector clocked a slight gain in December, with industrial output up 0.1% from the previous month, official data showed on Thursday.

The figure was a slowdown, however, compared to 1.1% growth posted for November, according to figures from the national statistics agency, INEGI.

Industrial output fell 2.1% in December compared to the same period a year earlier, the data showed.

The slight increase in November was driven by a 1.7% boost in the transmission and distribution of electricity, water and gas to consumers, and a 1.7% increase in manufacturing industries. INEGI said.

Capital Economics said in a note that December was the slowest monthly rate of industrial production growth since the economic recovery began in June, challenged by the tightening of coronavirus restrictions.

"The small 0.1% m/m rise in Mexico's industrial production in December confirms that the economy lost significant momentum at the end of last year," Capital Economics said.