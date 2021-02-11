Businessmen panel leader stresses for concentration on promotion of regional trade

PESHAWAR: Chairman Businessmen Panel Pakistan (BMP), Mian Anjum Nisar has stressed the need for promotion of regional trade by signing Free Trade Agreements with neighbouring Afghanistan and Iran.

He expressed these views while speaking at a luncheon hosted in his honor and of newly elected cabinet of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) here on Thursday by General Secretary of BMP and former Senator, Haji Ghulam Ali.

The luncheon was also attended by President of FPCCI, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, all new elected Vice Presidents of FPCCI, President of FPCCI KP, Zahid Shah, Consul General of Afghan Consulate, Najeebullah Ahmad Zai, Consul General of Iranian Consulate, Aaqa Hameed Raza and businessmen from across the country.

Mian Anjum Nisar said Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan shares common culture and traditions and there is a rich potential in promotion of commerce and trade in the region through mutual cooperation.

He deplored that trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is on decline for the last several years showing and decrease of more than one billion dollar.

Pakistan, he continued, was also considering to sign FTA with Afghanistan, but the issue is pending for the last several months.

Anjum Nisar stressed the need for taking up the issue of signing FTA with Afghanistan by selecting items on urgent basis.

He thanked businessmen and trade union of business community in KP for support to Businessmen Panel Pakistan as a result of which the group candidates become victorious in annual elections of FPCCI.

Anjum Nisar on this occasion also administered oath to the newly elected cabinet of KP chapter of FPCCI.

President FPCCI, Nasser Hyatt Maggo said the election campaign of FPCCI started from Peshawar and due to unity and support of business community of KP, the BMP emerge victorious in the whole country.

He held out assurance to businessmen of giving due consideration to problems being faced by them and said the FPCCI cabinet will visit Peshawar quarterly to meet with businessmen and get themselves apprised about the problems faced by them.

The gathering was also addressed by Consul General of Afghanistan, Najeebullah Ahmad Zai who invited businessmen of Pakistan to invest in Afghanistan and take benefits of investment opportunities there.

He said the Afghan Consulate is holding talks with businessmen of Pakistan and Afghanistan on regular basis for resolution of problems being faced by them.

We want to promote trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and for this purpose are working on removal of hurdles in it, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary BMP, Haji Ghulam Ali thanked Anjum Nisar and other businessmen across the country for attending the gathering.

He said BMP is working for promotion of commerce and trade in the country and in this regard its leadership is in constant contact with business community representatives and concerned officials.