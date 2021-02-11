ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Model courts decide 279 cases

  • The courts recorded the statements of a total of 522 witnesses.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD:The model courts of Pakistan on Thursday decided a total of 279 cases in four provinces.

According to a report, model criminal trial courts decided 15 cases of murder and 88 related to narcotics.

The courts recorded the statements of a total of 522 witnesses.

The report said that the model courts in Punjab decided 3 murder cases and 20 narcotics, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 6 murder cases while 25 related to narcotics, four murder cases and 43 narcotics in Sindh while the model courts in Balochistan decided 2 murder cases.

One accused was awarded death penalty and two were awarded imprisonment sentence while other 32 accused were given 42 years imprisonment sentence.

The accused were granted a total of Rs2626300 fine.

The model civil appellant courts collectively decided 111 civil, families and rent cases. However, the courts of model magistrates decided 65 cases and recorded the statements of 199 witnesses. The 22 accused were given 17 years imprisonment and Rs 66300 fine.

