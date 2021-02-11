ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a limited environment

  • The 5G trial was conducted in a limited environment on a non-commercial basis.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: PTCL Group, one of the country's largest telecom groups and backbone of connectivity in Pakistan, has successfully tested 5G technology.

Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque was also present in the ceremony, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

The 5G trial was conducted in a limited environment on a non-commercial basis.

Syed Amin Ul Haque along with other dignitaries was presented an overview of the live 5G usage scenarios at the ceremony.

The demonstrations included remote surgery, cloud gaming and overview of anticipated 5G technology applications in Pakistan. Moreover, PTCL Group was able to achieve the fastest data rate with download speeds reaching 1.685 Gbpsbb during 5G trial in a limited environment.

PTCL Group demonstrated a 5G remote surgery trial that will help in making the lives of people better. Once the eco-system is developed, doctors will be able to conduct surgeries remotely in far-flung areas.

Thus, it will create new social and economic development opportunities that will make the dream of Digital Pakistan a reality.

5G will help digitalization of Pakistan by connecting more and more people with robust purpose-built technology opening up opportunities for industries as well as individuals. This technology will enable future innovation in sectors such as remote education, public safety, transportation, health, manufacturing amongst others.

Importantly, the technology will provide enabling levers for delivering richer services and improving customer experience, not only for mobile operators such as Ufone, but also to fixed-line operators like PTCL, who are offering fixed-wireless services as well.

On the occasion, Syed Amin Ul Haque, said, “PTCL Group takes a momentous step of successful trial of 5G technology in Pakistan. Ministry of IT & Telecom is committed on Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan & Broadband for all its utility and is striving towards realization of PM's vision further as boundless, high speed & resilient. I believe that communication plays a major role in the social economic development and uplift of the financial inclusion of the country. 5G technology will surely enable an emerging technological environment & eco system conducive for economic prosperity in Pakistan.”

On the occasion, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary, IT and Telecommunication & Chairman PTCL Board of Directors, said, “We are committed to the vision of a Digital Pakistan. PTCL Group’s successful 5G trial today is a major step that will pave the way towards digitalization of Pakistan. This technology will open new avenues in many fields such as education, health, security and communication that will have a positive social and economic impact for our country.”

On the occasion, Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Group, said, "PTCL has been serving the nation since 1947 as an integral part of everyone's lives in the country. With today's successful 5G trial in a limited environment, we believe that this technology will unlock new realities for e-Health, smart homes & cities, agriculture, autonomous vehicles, Cloud computing, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

PTCL Group's remote surgery demo enabled by 5G, successfully tested for the first time in Pakistan, will enable people living in far-flung areas to potentially have access to the best medical facilities available anywhere in the world."

ptcl

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a limited environment

‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters