Pakistan
Court indicts 46 accused in a corruption reference
11 Feb 2021
SUKKUR: The accountability court Sukkur indicted 46 accused in a corruption reference of Rs 114.57 million on Thursday.
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed the reference against 46 officials of Taluka Council Gharhi Yaseen, district Shikarpur.
During the proceedings, the NAB submitted its investigation report before the court.
The court indicted 46 accused including Agha Jahanghir, Agha Abdul Khaliq, Abdul Rasheed Malik and others.
The accused pleaded the court of not guilty.
