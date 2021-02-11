ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Rajab moon sighting meeting to be held on Friday evening

  • Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would attend the meeting of Zonal Committee.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held in Islamabad on Friday evening (Feb 12) to decide about the sighting of the crescent of Rajab-ul-Marajjab1442 Hijri.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, would attend the meeting of Zonal Committee, Islamabad, said a notification issued here..

The other members of Ruet-Hilal Committee would attend the meetings of provincial/ district/zonal committees at their respective provincial/ district headquarters.

The information regarding the sighting of the crescent should be conveyed to Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad on mobile No, 0321-9410041.

The information regarding crescent sighting could also be conveyed to Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, Director General, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on his mobile No. 0300 6831882 and Hafiz Abdul Quddos, Deputy Director of the Ministry on mobile No. 0333 2697051.

