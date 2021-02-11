ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Pakistan

FBR Chairman to hold E-Kutchery on Friday

  • The exercise is being undertaken to facilitate the taxpayers.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Javed Ghani is scheduled to hold an E-Kutchery on Friday, February 12 to listen to the complaints and suggestions related to FBR.

The E-Kutchery would be conducted from 11:00 hours to 13:00 hours, according to an FBR statement adding that those having complaints could contact the Chairman FBR on 051-111772772.

The complainants can call on the number and have direct interaction with the Chairman to register their complaint and get them resolved timely.

It is pertinent to mention here that the board has been holding E-Kutcheries on monthly basis to comply with the directions of the Prime Minister for the redressal of public grievances.

Usually, Chairman FBR issues on-spot directions for resolution of complaints. The exercise is being undertaken to facilitate the taxpayers.

