Elderly COVID-19 vaccination registration starts from nest week : Faisal Sultan

  • He hoped that the vaccine under the Covax management system would also be reaching in country soon.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Thursday said that the government would start elderly COVID-19 vaccination, online registration process from next week.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said that towards the end of this month, we will begin the registration program for the elderly next week and invite them to registered themselves through 'Sehat Tahaffuz’ helpline 1166.

He mention that Pakistan had already received 500,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine, which is being used to inoculate front line healthcare workers in the country.

He said only willing registered health workers would be vaccinated against Covid-19 on priority and till end of March government would complete first phase of Covid-19 vaccination process for frontline workers.

Faisal Sultan said government was under close contact with other international firms manufacturing the Covid-19 vaccine, adding, government vaccination drive aims to get a “cost effective and best result oriented” vaccine that could be administered to people.

The Pakistan is on track to vaccinate 50 to 70 per cent of the population much before the targeted first quarter of 2021, he added.

Replying a Query, he said as part of the vaccination program, health authorities with media campaigns are also encouraging citizens and residents to “choose to vaccinate” in order to beat the deadly pandemic.

He made it clear that two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine should be taken from the same manufacturer to ensure vaccine safety and effectiveness.

He hoped that the vaccine under the Covax management system would also be reaching in country soon.

