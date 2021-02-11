ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Feb 11, 2021
Novel Coronavirus claims 34 lives, 634 new cases in Punjab on Thursday

  • The Punjab health department conducted 3,063,636 tests for COVID-19 so far while 149,987 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.
APP Updated 11 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The pandemic claimed another 34 precious lives in 24 hours, whereas 634 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday across the province which turned the death toll to 4,982.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 162,391.

The P&SHD confirmed that 292 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur,2 in Sheikhupura, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 27 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock, 17 in Jhelum, 5 in Gujranwala,6 in Mandi Bahauddin, 11 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,38 in Gujrat,40 in Faisalabad,16 in Toba Tek Singh,10 in Jhang, 4 in Chiniot,24 in Sargodha,23 in Khushab, 4 in Mianwali, 10 in Multan,4 in Khanewal,1 in Vehari,2 in Lodharan,7 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah,10 in Muzaffargarh,4 in Bahawalpur,3 in Bahawalnagar,19 in Rahimyar Khan,13 in Okara, 11 in Pakpattan and 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,063,636 tests for COVID-19 so far while 149,987 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

