Kashmiri Martyrs’ sacrifices won’t go waste: Mishal Malik

  • India constitution and institutions are supporting the Indian atrocities in IIOJK, she mentioned.
APP 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik Thursday while paying tributes to prominent Kashmiri martyrs said the blood of these martyrs will not be allowed to go to waste and people will never forget their sacrifices.

Talking to a private news channel, she said both kashmiri leaders Mohammad Maqbool Butt and Mohammad Afzal Guru were heroes of Kashmiris and we are proud of them, adding, We are committed to fulfilling their mission.

She further appeal to human rights organizations to utilize their offices in bringing to book the perpetrators involved in heinous crimes against humanity in IIOJK.

She regretted that Modi-led administration in India is committing political blunders and posing serious threats to regional peace and stability.

BJP is pursuing the Hindutva ideology and Indian institutions are under the influence of RSS, she said, adding,it is high time for Pakistan to continue its diplomatic efforts to expose Indian brutalities at the international front.

She said India's Narendra Modi regime is adopting discriminatory attitude towards minorities and promoting Hindutva mindset and attitude of India is not only dangerous for minorities but for all the women living in India due to the high risk of sexual violence and regressive traditions.

Mishal Malik regretted that the Kashmiri Hurriyet leadership is still in Indian jails and young Kashmiris are being arrested and tortured by Indian forces.

She said the Muslims and minorities in India are forced to live as a second class citizen and Indian government is habitual of violating international laws.

India constitution and institutions are supporting the Indian atrocities in IIOJK, she mentioned.

India considers Kashmir as a domestic issue and does not care about the international laws. It is need of the hour for the International community to take all possible legal action against India, she demanded.

