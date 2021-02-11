ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
IKEA branches out into consumer banking

  • It provides financial services to IKEA shoppers in eight markets, as well as other consumer banking services.
  • Full financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ingka Group said it was acquiring the stake through the issue of new shares by Ikano Bank.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

STOCKHOLM: IKEA stores owner Ingka Group said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 49% stake in financial services partner Ikano Bank as part of a push to boost its services offerings.

The consumer bank is owned by Ikano Group, which was spun off from IKEA in 1988 to the sons of the furniture brand's founder Ingvar Kamprad.

It provides financial services to IKEA shoppers in eight markets, as well as other consumer banking services.

Full financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Ingka Group said it was acquiring the stake through the issue of new shares by Ikano Bank, with the option to acquire the remaining shares at a later date.

"This is a decisive step into financial services, a core part of Ingka Group's journey to help make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable," it said in an emailed statement.

Ingka's part-ownership in the bank will "maximise the potential" of the existing relationship it has with Ikano Bank, it said, adding that its digital financial services will be available to customers online or in-store.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

IKEA, which operates through a franchise system with Ingka Group, the main franchisee to brand owner Inter IKEA, is controlled by independent foundations.

IKEA stores Ingka Group Ikano Bank

