PM's 1000 playground project to create 5000 employment opportunities in KP: Murad Mohmand

PESHAWAR: Director Prime Minister 1000 Playing ground facilities Murad Ali Khan Mohmand has said that the projects would generate more 5000 employment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides ensuring specific sports facilities for women and special persons.

He was addressing a media briefing here at Conference Hall of the Qayyum Sports Complex along with Member Provincial Assembly Hamayyun Khan from Dir Lower, Deputy Director IT Zahid Shah, Deputy Ameer Muhammad Khan, Vice President Pakistan Futsal Federal and International Technical Speaker Adnan Ahmad and administrator Games Shah Faisal.

He said work on 204 playing facilities are currently continuing under Prime Minister 1000 Playground facilities and by June this year a total of 150 playing facilities would be completed.

He said Graphic Information System (GIS), Drone Footage, Pictorial Display and complete record and date of every project have been introduced to protect the project from any kind of suspicion and to make it clear and transparent.

He said, the five-year plan, which started at a cost of Rs 5.5 billion, will be completed by 2023. The project will provide new employment opportunities for 4,000-5,000 people across the province along with facilities for women and special people, said Murad.

He said so far up to 70% work has been completed under the engineering wing headed by Ahmad Ali and C&W Department KP on various schemes, which have been thoroughly monitoring by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed and Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

In addition, 18 polo grounds have been added in which 8 polo grounds will be completed this year, he added. To a question, he said KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken keen interest and allocated a sum of Rs. 7.5 billion separate grant for the merged areas.

Under PM 1000 Playground Project they have started ground works in Mohmand, Khyber, Bajaur, North Waziristan, Tank and South Waziristan while efforts are afoot and teams of PM 1000 Projects are currently visiting different areas to identify more sites.

He said each of the projects could be monitored through Graphic Information System (GIS). Such GIS has been introduced to protect the project from any kind of suspicion and to make it clear and transparent. Secretary Sports and Culture Tourism Affairs Officer Abid Majeed has clear instructions to check the quality of work and teams of engineering are consistently visited to assess the quality, he informed.

“We have reports of substandard work on certain areas and the teams not only stop work on these projects but also dismantle it because there would be no compromise on quality of work as directed by Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan,” Murad Ali further informed.

He said my team including Deputy Director Amir Mohammad Batni, Deputy Director IS Mohammad Zahid Shah, Assistant Director Arsalan Ahmed, Engineer Paras Ahmad and Engineer Omar Shehzad are personally supervising the ongoing work in different districts of the province including the tribal districts.

Under the project, 49 schemes have been completed in different districts up till now besides installation of 35 Open Air Gyms with a five-year warranty.

For the first time under this project, a climbing wall facility has been provided to the province. It will also be provided in nine districts with state of the art facilities, which will be beneficial in the promotion of this game in the province, he disclosed.

He said under PM 1000 Playground facilities sports infrastructure would be provided in all districts including merged tribal areas.

He said 204 schemes include 17 different sports facilities including grounds, playing courts, climbing wall for the first time while cricket academy, badminton hall, tennis court, walking track, basketball and volleyball court, martial arts arena, Cricket Ground, Cricket Patches, Football Ground, Polo Ground, Squash Court, Volleyball Court, Gymnasium Hall, Table Tennis Hall, Multi-purpose Hall and Archery ranges.