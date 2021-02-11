Federal employees to get ad hoc relief of 25 percent: Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak Thursday said the federal employees from grade 1 to 19 would be given ad hoc relief of 25 percent while the issues of their upgradation would be resolved after the budget.

He was addressing a press conference here along with Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

He said there was a disparity of 100 to 200 percent between salaries of different departments.

The Finance Ministry would issue the notification for the ad hoc relief later today.

The ad hoc relief would be merged in the budget, he said adding the Prime Minister talked to two chief ministers and asked them to resolve the issue of salaries of the provincial employees as per directions and recommendations of the federal government.

Upgradations of employees were already done in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ad hoc relief would continue till the decisions of the Pay and Pension Commission, he added.

The issue of time scale promotions would also be resolved in the budget and the promotions will be given by looking into the performance of employees, he told. A policy would be made for the time scale promotions.

Directions will also be issued for settling the issues of lady health workers, he informed.

Sheikh Rashid said that the ad hoc relief would be given to employees from grade 1 to 19 and the approval has been taken from the finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

The salaries of employees of grade 20 to 22 would be increased in the budget.

The government committee led by Pervez Khattak met the Prime Minister who gave approval for increase in the salaries, he said adding all the issues with the employees were resolved amicably. The government will remain in contact with the employees to further facilitate them.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan thanked the Prime Minister for taking a keen interest in the issues of employees. The government followed the model of the Riyasat e Madina. The Prime Minister was ending the disparity in pay and upgradations will be done, he observed.

He appreciated the employees for showing patience and for undertaking a peaceful movement for their rights.

To a question, Sheikh Rashid said the issues with Tehreek Labaik Pakistan will also be settled.

He said a budget proposal will be put before the cabinet to better meet the financial needs of the army, rangers, police and other law enforcement departments.

He said all cases against the protesting employees will be withdrawn and the protesters will be released.