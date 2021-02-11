ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP Finance deptt launches Budget Web Portal

  • This is another milestone, the KP Government achieved and is bringing the government on step closer towards paperless governance model.
APP 11 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa always had a considerable focus on Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms and now become the first one to introduce another tool to make budget process more efficient and paperless.

To gain effectiveness and efficiency in budget making process, the Finance Department has launched Budget Web Portal (online interface) to facilitate the line departments in preparation of the budget estimates for fiscal year 2021-22.

This is another milestone, the KP Government achieved and is bringing the government on step closer towards paperless governance model.

This online portal will not only provide interface for data capturing but also pertinent financial and HR data of each department will be available to Administrative Departments. The Budget Web Portal offers distinct access to credentials and provides relevant data for each line department.

The department-wise pre-filled budget data forms and budgetary ceilings along with guidelines is also accessible through this interface and is aimed to facilitate the Department in the review and finalization of their budget estimates for financial year 2021-22. The Finance Department Budget Web Portal features processing of budget forms, data and inter/intra Departmental communication electronically.

Since the Budget Cycle for FY 2021-22 has started, therefore, Finance Department with technical assistance of Sub National Governance Program (SNG) has arranged an orientation session for finance personnel of all line departments. In this session, guidelines for budget preparation and budget working methodology were also explained.

The orientation session not only helped in capacitating the focal persons of line departments in use of the interface but also enabled them to have remote access to the web portal and permission to process their budget making process remotely through the said interface.

The SNG is providing support to the KP government to empower line-department for improved financial management and embedding the system of translating their service delivery plans into the budget.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Finance Secretary KP Shahrukh Ali Khan said that this process will compliment efficient budget making and allocation, and will be a key to informed policy decision making in the KP province.

Budget Web Portal

KP Finance deptt launches Budget Web Portal

‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters