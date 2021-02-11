KP Finance deptt launches Budget Web Portal

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa always had a considerable focus on Public Financial Management (PFM) reforms and now become the first one to introduce another tool to make budget process more efficient and paperless.

To gain effectiveness and efficiency in budget making process, the Finance Department has launched Budget Web Portal (online interface) to facilitate the line departments in preparation of the budget estimates for fiscal year 2021-22.

This is another milestone, the KP Government achieved and is bringing the government on step closer towards paperless governance model.

This online portal will not only provide interface for data capturing but also pertinent financial and HR data of each department will be available to Administrative Departments. The Budget Web Portal offers distinct access to credentials and provides relevant data for each line department.

The department-wise pre-filled budget data forms and budgetary ceilings along with guidelines is also accessible through this interface and is aimed to facilitate the Department in the review and finalization of their budget estimates for financial year 2021-22. The Finance Department Budget Web Portal features processing of budget forms, data and inter/intra Departmental communication electronically.

Since the Budget Cycle for FY 2021-22 has started, therefore, Finance Department with technical assistance of Sub National Governance Program (SNG) has arranged an orientation session for finance personnel of all line departments. In this session, guidelines for budget preparation and budget working methodology were also explained.

The orientation session not only helped in capacitating the focal persons of line departments in use of the interface but also enabled them to have remote access to the web portal and permission to process their budget making process remotely through the said interface.

The SNG is providing support to the KP government to empower line-department for improved financial management and embedding the system of translating their service delivery plans into the budget.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Finance Secretary KP Shahrukh Ali Khan said that this process will compliment efficient budget making and allocation, and will be a key to informed policy decision making in the KP province.