ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Housing sector to be improved on modern lines: minister

  • The meeting also discussed matters pertaining to approval of development schemes under PHATA.
APP 11 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that legislation process has been finalised to improve the housing sector on modern lines in the province.

While presiding over a meeting of the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) here on Thursday, he said that approval for affordable private housing schemes rules 2020 and joint ventures rules by the provincial cabinet would ensure speedy development of the housing sector, along with provision of necessary relief to builders and developers.

The meeting also discussed matters pertaining to approval of development schemes under PHATA.

The minister said that housing sector related policies have been designed in consultation with the stakeholders, who have also been taken into confidence with regard to amendments to different laws.

Meanwhile, sufficient relief is also provided to builders and developers in Naya Pakistan Housing Project, he said and added that project is being moved forward through a joint-venture with developers and private builders.

He expressed the satisfaction that approval of housing schemes of builders and developers is under way on a priority basis and the housing department is working hard to fulfill the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed welcomed new board members, Ms Yasmin Abid Maan, Imtiaz Mahmood, Naveed Akhtar and Shahid Butt. The meeting endorsed the decisions made in the previous meeting.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Housing (South Punjab) Liaqat Ali Chatha, DG PHATA Asif Chaudhry, General Secretary Housing Taskforce Atif Ayub Mayo and representatives of builders and developers.

housing sector Mian Mahmood ur Rasheed

Housing sector to be improved on modern lines: minister

‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters