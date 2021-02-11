ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Norway to supply power from shore to more oil and gas platforms

  • Gas power turbines on offshore platforms account for more than 80% of the Norwegian oil and gas industry's emissions.
  • The new projects will deliver power from shore to Lundin Energy's Edvard Grieg field, as well as its two new subsea developments, Solveig and Rolvsnes, and Aker BP's Ivar Aasen platform.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

OSLO: Norway has approved projects to supply power from land to several more offshore oil and gas platforms in order to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from western Europe's largest petroleum producer, the energy ministry said on Thursday.

Gas power turbines on offshore platforms account for more than 80% of the Norwegian oil and gas industry's emissions, and replacing those with renewable power from shore can thus cut the amount of CO2 emitted.

The new projects will deliver power from shore to Lundin Energy's Edvard Grieg field, as well as its two new subsea developments, Solveig and Rolvsnes, and Aker BP's Ivar Aasen platform.

Power from shore will also be supplied to Equinor's Sleipner platforms and the associated fields, Gudrun, Sigyn, Utgard and Gungne, as well as to the Gina Krog platform.

"This means that we will get strong emission cuts on the Norwegian shelf," Oil and Energy Minister Tina Bru said.

Together, the projects could reduce emissions by as much as 470,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year by the end of 2022, the ministry said.

Edvard Grieg and Gina Krog will receive power via Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field, which already gets electricity from the onshore grid.

The electrification projects will boost power demand from shore by about 200 MW, the ministry said.

Natural gas which will no longer be used to generate power on the offshore platforms, will be exported, it added.

