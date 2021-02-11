Pakistan
Shibili says ready to entertain employees demands
- He said that what was wrongly attributed to him had no purpose other than that political interests should be gained by creating misunderstandings.
11 Feb 2021
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, has refuted the allegations leveled against him by the government employees regarding reducing their salaries.
"We are ready to listen to the legitimate demands of the government employees and make breakthrough in this regard. It is a pity that something was attributed to me which I didn’t stated,” he said in a Twitter message Thursday.
He said that what was wrongly attributed to him had no purpose other than that political interests should be gained by creating misunderstandings. "I hope that the media will fulfill its responsibilities pertaining to this issue," he said in another Twitter message.
Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccine, exempt from price caps
Shibili says ready to entertain employees demands
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Read more stories
Comments