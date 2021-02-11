Shibili says ready to entertain employees demands

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz, has refuted the allegations leveled against him by the government employees regarding reducing their salaries.

"We are ready to listen to the legitimate demands of the government employees and make breakthrough in this regard. It is a pity that something was attributed to me which I didn’t stated,” he said in a Twitter message Thursday.

He said that what was wrongly attributed to him had no purpose other than that political interests should be gained by creating misunderstandings. "I hope that the media will fulfill its responsibilities pertaining to this issue," he said in another Twitter message.