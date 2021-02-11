ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Pakistan

PM directs to ease rules, regulations for establishment of fruit and vegetable markets

  • The meeting reviewed matters related to wheat, flour and enhancing markets for vegetables and fruits in the country.
PPI 11 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ease rules and regulations for establishment of fruit and vegetable markets in the country.

Chairing a meeting of federal and provincial ministers as well as Chief Secretaries of provinces here on Thursday, the Prime Minister directed to ensure checking of prices of commodities.

He asked the provincial chief secretaries to take action against violators and the government officials should take care of people who face problems.

The meeting reviewed matters related to wheat, flour and enhancing markets for vegetables and fruits in the country.

It was decided that ratio of flour be enhanced to 80 percent of the wheat production and to curtail the expenditures of procurement, storage and transportation of wheat across the country.

Important decisions were made regarding partnership of private sector in establishment of fruit and vegetable markets. It was also decided to review rules and regulations of establishment of markets in Punjab.

