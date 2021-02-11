Rs4668mn tax collected from Karachi from July-Jan, says Kumar

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation Mukesh Kumar Chawla while giving details of collection of motor vehicle and property tax by Sindh Excise and Taxation Department till January 2021, has said that in the current financial year, from July 2020 to January 2021, Rs 4668.106 million was collected from Karachi in the form of motor vehicle tax, Rs312.001 million was received from Hyderabad, Rs 141.409 million from Sukkur and Rs 62.697 million from Shaheed Benazirabad.

He further said that Rs67.837 million was collected from Larkana and Rs 40.457 million from MirpurKhas in the head of motor vehicle tax, while Rs1187.664 million was collected from Karachi, Rs57.623 million from Hyderabad and Rs27.267 million from Sukkur in terms of property tax.

Chawla said that Rs16.404 million was collected from Larkana and Rs7.924 million from Mirpur Khas in terms of property tax.

He said that the overall situation of collection of motor vehicle tax and property tax was satisfactory.

He urged the officers to pay more attention to collection of property, motor vehicle and professional tax. Chawla asked the professional taxpayers to log on www. excise.gos.pk through a simple procedure and register their business.

He was of the opinion that a large scale advertising campaign was required to collect and to motivate tax defaulters for paying property tax and professional tax. He advised the tax defaulters to pay their taxes on time to avoid any untoward situation.