Missing persons: SHC annoyed at home secretary for not submitting report

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday expressed outrage at the Secretary Sindh home ministry for not submitting a report pertaining to missing persons including two brothers.

A court bench, headed by Justice Naimtullah Phulapoto, heard petitions filed by families of missing persons seeking recovery of their beloved ones. “We had sought a report pertaining to the missing citizen Ahsanullah, where is it?” the court questioned.

It ordered the secretary Sindh home department to take up the matter seriously and submit a report pertaining to Ahsanullah's missing after getting information from detention centers of KPK.

“If its orders are not implemented, the court will conduct contempt inquiry against the secretary,” the court remarked. The mother of two brothers, Maaz and Talha, stated before the court that his two sons had been missing since four years.

“I have no other recourse; my children's future is ruined,” the mother of the missing sons stated in the courtroom.

She said if her sons were wanted, they should be produced in the court. The court sought a report from the federal home secretary about missing Maaz and Talha.

Travel history of missing citizens should also be checked, the court said. The court adjourned the hearing till March 17.