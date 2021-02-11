KP CM agrees to proposal of creating new tehsils, sub divisions in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has principally agreed to the proposal of creating new tehsils and sub divisions in district Abbottabad.

Presiding over a meeting in Peshawar, he directed the concerned authorities to complete homework in consultation with the elected representatives of the district and present final recommendation in this regard.

He constituted a committee headed by Commissioner Hazara to come up with a way forward for completion of incomplete projects in Hazara division.

The Chief Minister also directed the relevant officials to provide required funds within ten days for completion of Galyat Bypass Road Project.