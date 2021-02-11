MoFA releases Special Song to express solidarity with Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has released Special Song to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The song "Nigaroo" has been presented by Youth Parliament and is based on the pure Kashmiri language.

This was written in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) while it was sung by a young man from Azad Kashmir Zohaib Zaman.

In the end part, renowned artist and Chairman Youth Parliament Abrar-ul-Haq included an Urdu poem to give hope to the people of Kashmir that one day this oppression and barbarism will end and there will be peace and justice.