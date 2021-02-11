World
Belarusian president says has too much power, promises 2022 constitutional referendum
- Lukashenko was speaking at a special assembly to debate political reform, which his opponents have dismissed as a sham exercise to allow him to cling to power after months of protests since a contested election last August.
11 Feb 2021
KYIV: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said his position wielded too much power and promised constitutional reforms that would be prepared this year and put to a vote in early 2022.
Lukashenko was speaking at a special assembly to debate political reform, which his opponents have dismissed as a sham exercise to allow him to cling to power after months of protests since a contested election last August.
Pakistan to allow private firms to import COVID-19 vaccine, exempt from price caps
Belarusian president says has too much power, promises 2022 constitutional referendum
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Read more stories
Comments