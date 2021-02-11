World
Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup: Raab
- The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold those responsible to account.
- He welcomed steps taken by the United States which "send a strong message to the military regime.
LONDON: Britain is "urgently looking" at further measures it can apply to Myanmar under its own sanctions regime, said its foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Thursday.
"The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold those responsible to account," Raab said on Twitter, adding that he welcomed steps taken by the United States which "send a strong message to the military regime".
Britain considering sanctions on Myanmar after coup: Raab
