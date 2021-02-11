ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ASC 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.63%)
ASL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-4.08%)
AVN 95.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.11%)
BOP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
BYCO 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
DGKC 126.40 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.97%)
EPCL 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.76%)
FCCL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.75%)
FFBL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
FFL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.47%)
HASCOL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.64%)
HUBC 89.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.5%)
JSCL 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-7.27%)
KAPCO 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-5.2%)
KEL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.66%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
MLCF 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.98%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.32%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.55%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.75%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.2%)
PTC 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-7.4%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -6.70 (-5.45%)
UNITY 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-6.44%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-14.94%)
BR100 4,919 Decreased By ▼ -71.98 (-1.44%)
BR30 25,192 Decreased By ▼ -556.66 (-2.16%)
KSE100 46,056 Decreased By ▼ -588.77 (-1.26%)
KSE30 19,222 Decreased By ▼ -252.3 (-1.3%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

German laboratories group Synlab targets post-Easter IPO

  • From next week the company, owned by private equity group Cinven, will hold presentations for analysts who will then work out valuation estimates in March.
  • On the back of strong demand for Synlab's COVID-19 testing capacities, the group said in December it expects 2020 earnings before interest.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

FRANKFURT: German laboratory services group Synlab aims to launch its 6 billion euro ($7.3 billion) stock market listing after Easter, seeking to benefit from high investor demand for healthcare assets, people close to the matter said.

From next week the company, owned by private equity group Cinven, will hold presentations for analysts who will then work out valuation estimates in March, while an intention to float will likely be published in early April, they added.

Cinven and Synlab declined to comment.

On the back of strong demand for Synlab's COVID-19 testing capacities, the group said in December it expects 2020 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rise to 550 million euros.

Synlab could be valued at around 6 billion euros, including debt, in an IPO, while investors will likely subtract the COVID-19 effect from their estimates for future earnings.

Cinven bought Synlab for 1.7 billion euros from buyout firm BC Partners in 2015 and then merged it with France-based Labco, creating Europe's largest lab services provider handling about 500 million tests a year.

Although European lab operators, providing standard blood and urine tests as well as other medical and veterinary diagnostic services, have been consolidating to cut costs, the industry remains fragmented as reimbursement rules differ across the European Union.

In the first nine months, Synlab last year reported a 23% jump in core earnings to 415 million euros on revenue of 1.8 billion euros. Its COVID-19 testing volumes spiked to more than 2 million tests per month.

As the company faced significant costs to expand its coronavirus testing capacity and elsewhere had to book heavy impairments, it reported a net loss of 75 million euros in the period.

The company is due to publish its 2020 earnings on March 25.

Synlab earlier this year completed a 550 million euro divestment of its Analytics & Services business, focused on environmental testing, to SGS, prompting a ratings upgrade by Fitch.

According to Fitch, about a fifth of Synlab's sales are currently COVID-19 related, a positive factor that will still be relevant until 2023, albeit likely on a smaller scale.

stock market private equity groups German laboratory services Synlab

German laboratories group Synlab targets post-Easter IPO

‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement

FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK

Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan

Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit

Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016

Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA

Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit

US backs Japan concerns on China ships

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters