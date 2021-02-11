Markets
Kraft Heinz quarterly sales beat Wall Street expectations
11 Feb 2021
NEW YORK: Kraft Heinz Co on Thursday beat analysts' estimates for fourth-quarter revenue as people under pandemic lockdown bought more packaged meals, snacks and condiments.
The Chicago-headquartered company said sales grew 6.2% to $6.94 billion in the three months ended Dec. 26, beating the average estimate of $6.82 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
