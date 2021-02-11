Enel coal plant closures could cut carbon emissions by 50pc in 2026

MILAN: If the coal plant closures and their reconversion flagged by Italy's Enel go to plan, carbon emissions could fall by some 50%, the utility's Italy head said on Thursday.

Speaking on a webinar meeting, Carlo Tamburi said the group estimated the planned closures could lead to a fall in carbon emissions by 50% in 2026 production.

Europe's biggest utility has plans to phase out almost all its coal-fired capacity by 2025.