Markets
Enel coal plant closures could cut carbon emissions by 50pc in 2026
- Group estimated the planned closures could lead to a fall in carbon emissions by 50% in 2026 production.
- Europe's biggest utility has plans to phase out almost all its coal-fired capacity by 2025.
11 Feb 2021
MILAN: If the coal plant closures and their reconversion flagged by Italy's Enel go to plan, carbon emissions could fall by some 50%, the utility's Italy head said on Thursday.
Speaking on a webinar meeting, Carlo Tamburi said the group estimated the planned closures could lead to a fall in carbon emissions by 50% in 2026 production.
