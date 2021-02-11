Business & Finance
Ceconomy suspends 2020-21 outlook as Germany extends lockdown
Updated 11 Feb 2021
MediaMarkt owner Ceconomy suspended its 2020-21 outlook on Thursday, citing the impact of extended lockdown measures in Germany and uncertainties related to the country's strategy for reopening stores.
Ceconomy said its targets are subject to additional uncertainties after the government extended Germany's lockdown until mid-March and said re-opening will only take place if the number of infections stabilises.
