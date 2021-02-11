ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Trump's Twitter ban to remain permanent, even if he is re-elected: Twitter CFO

  • Former President Donald Trump's Twitter ban will remain permanent, even if he is re-elected to office - according a senior executive from the social media company.
  • This news came as Trump's impeachment trial was taking place in the Senate, on charges that he incited an insurrection with his inflammatory exhortations at a rally in Washington, immediately prior to the breach of the Capitol Building by an aggravated mob on the 6th of January.
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Feb 2021

Former President Donald Trump's Twitter ban will remain permanent, even if he is re-elected to office - according a senior executive from the social media company.

According to Ned Segal, Twitter's Chief Financial Officer in an interview to CNBC News, former President Trump's ban from Twitter will remain permanent, adding that "The way our policies work, when you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform".

The Twitter executive stated that “Whether you’re a commentator, you’re a CFO, or you are a former or current public official. Remember, our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence, and if anybody does that, we have to remove them from the service and our policies don’t allow people to come back".

This news came as Trump's impeachment trial was taking place in the Senate, on charges that he incited an insurrection with his inflammatory exhortations at a rally in Washington, immediately prior to the breach of the Capitol Building by an aggravated mob on the 6th of January.

When the former President was impeached last year, he was criticised for impeding the jury by posting aggravated tweets, and in his second impeachment trial, the proceedings are taking place without the customary online pressure.

If Trump is convicted at his impeachment trial, he could potentially be barred from holding federal office ever again, but he is likely to get acquitted - which would allow him to run for the Presidency again.

The social media platform made an unprecedented move to ban Trump after the Capitol insurrection, with the company stating that the decision was made "due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

Shortly before that, Twitter had already temporarily locked Trump’s account over several tweets that it said contributed to an elevated risk of violence.

Trump's Twitter ban to remain permanent, even if he is re-elected: Twitter CFO

