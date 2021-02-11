Sports
West Indies 223-5 at stumps in second Bangladesh Test
- The West Indies lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test by three wickets.
11 Feb 2021
DHAKA: The West Indies reached 223-5 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.
Nkrumah Bonner scored an unbeaten 74 and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite added 47 after the West Indies won the toss and elected to bat first.
Abu Jayed (2-46) and Taijul Islam (2-64) were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh on the opening day.
The West Indies lead the two-Test series 1-0 after winning the first Test by three wickets.
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
West Indies 223-5 at stumps in second Bangladesh Test
FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Read more stories
Comments