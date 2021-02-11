Porsche scam: Car dealer booked for ‘defrauding’ customers in Lahore

The local dealer of a renowned international car brand in Lahore has been booked by police in several cases for committing fraud with the customers.

As per details, around 15 people had filed complaints in different police stations of the city including Ghalib Market, Gulberg, Sarwar Road and Naseerabad, against the Porsche Centre Lahore Performance Automotive Pvt Ltd owner Syed Abuzar Bokhari.

They claimed that they had given him advance amounts to buy new Porsche Taycan 4S cars, but did not get any vehicle.

It was reported that Bokhari had received around Rs50 million in advance from them, giving them a specific time for the delivery of the electric vehicle.

The complainers alleged that Bokhari had told them that he could not deliver the cars and they could take their money back.

The dealer then gave them cheques worth millions of rupees for the amounts they had deposited with him, the complainants said.

However, on submitting with the banks concerned the cheques were bounced, they regretted.

It was reported that fraudulent party after taking the huge sum of money from the customers made a stop in Dubai and later fled to London, England.

Porsche Pakistan has seemingly been in a legal war with the fraudster for quite some time. The company has ensured that it is employing all viable means to bring the perpetrators to justice and expect the whole situation to reach a favorable end soon.