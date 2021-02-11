ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
Bangladesh seamers reduce West Indies to 146-4

  • Earlier in the day, Brathwaite put on 66 runs with John Campbell in the opening stand after he won the toss and elected to bowl first.
AFP 11 Feb 2021

DHAKA: Bangladesh seamers Abu Jayed and Soumya Sarkar claimed three crucial wickets in the post-lunch session to halt the West Indies' progress on the first day of the second Test in Dhaka on Thursday.

The West Indies were reduced to 146-4 at tea after a positive start, with Nkrumah Bonner, 30 not out at the crease alongside Jermaine Blackwood 18 not out at the interval.

Shayne Moseley dragged one off Jayed to be bowled for six after the West Indies resumed the post-lunch session with 84-1.

Occasional pacer Soumya induced an edge from Kraigg Brathwaite, which was caught by Najmul Hossain at first slip.

Brathwaite, who looked solid until his only loose shot of the day, departed for 47 facing 122 balls and hitting four fours.

Jayed delivered a telling blow by dismissing first Test hero Kyle Mayers, who was caught by Soumya at slip.

Earlier in the day, Brathwaite put on 66 runs with John Campbell in the opening stand after he won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Campbell was judged leg-before for 36 off left-arm spinner Taijul Islam after he attempted a sweep off a flighted delivery, only to miss the line.

The West Indies lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Chittagong.

