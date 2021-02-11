World
Russia reports 15,038 new COVID-19 cases, 553 deaths
- Authorities also reported 553 deaths in the last 24 hours.
11 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia reported 15,038 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 2,040 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,027,748 since the pandemic began.
Authorities also reported 553 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 78,687.
‘There has been no change in US policy in the region,’ clarifies State Dept on its ‘India’s Jammu & Kashmir' statement
Russia reports 15,038 new COVID-19 cases, 553 deaths
FM hopes new US administration will stop ignoring ground realities in IIOJK
Akram calls on UNSC to initiate action against Indian agencies for sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan
Saudi says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha hit
Senate Elections to be held on March 3, announces ECP
Nepal bans three Indian climbers for faking Everest Summit in 2016
Pakistan condemns Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport
Iran producing uranium metal, further violating 2015 deal: IAEA
Biden announces review of China defence stance in Pentagon visit
US backs Japan concerns on China ships
Biden presses Xi on HK, Xinjiang in first phone call
Read more stories
Comments