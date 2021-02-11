ANL 30.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.37%)
ECB should adopt pro-climate asset, collateral bias: Villeroy

  • Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, said the ECB had to take into account climate change because its stagflationary nature.
Reuters 11 Feb 2021

PARIS: The European Central Bank should discriminate against assets and collateral it accepts according to their climate risk, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said at a conference organised by Option Finance on Thursday.

Villeroy, who is also governor of the French central bank, said the ECB had to take into account climate change because its stagflationary nature - pushing up prices while weighing on the economy - challenged the central bank's price stability mandate.

ECB European Central Bank Francois Villeroy de Galhau

