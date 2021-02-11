World
Covid vaccine maker AstraZeneca doubles profit
- "Despite the significant impact from the pandemic, we delivered double-digit revenue growth," chief executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement.
11 Feb 2021
LONDON: AstraZeneca, the British maker of a Covid vaccine, said Thursday that group net profit more than doubled last year to $3.2 billion (2.64 billion euros) thanks to strong sales of other medicines.
