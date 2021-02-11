Markets
Dutch Rabobank to cut 5,000 jobs in next five years
- Speaking of a "difficult environment", the Utrecht-based cooperative bank said that "ongoing improvements.
11 Feb 2021
THE HAGUE: Dutch number two Rabobank said Thursday it planned to slash some 5,000 jobs over the next five years, partly blamed on the impact of the coronavirus crisis.
Speaking of a "difficult environment", the Utrecht-based cooperative bank said that "ongoing improvements... (are) expected to result in an average annual reduction of our workforce by 1,000 ( employees) over the next five years."
