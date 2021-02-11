Markets
Shell says to invest $5-6 bn annually in green energy
- Shell outlined extra cash for biofuels, electric car charging and renewables and said crude oil production was gradually declining.
11 Feb 2021
LONDON: Anglo-Dutch oil giant Shell said Thursday that it will invest up to $6 billion (4.9 billion euros) per year in green energy, adding that oil output for the group peaked in 2019.
