ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.51%)
ASC 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 23.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
AVN 99.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.32%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.5%)
DGKC 128.68 Increased By ▲ 8.27 (6.87%)
EPCL 48.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.7%)
FCCL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.92%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.69%)
FFL 17.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
HUBC 90.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
JSCL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-3.87%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.24%)
MLCF 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.43%)
PAEL 41.16 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
POWER 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
PPL 92.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.97%)
PRL 28.07 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.01%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.94%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.15%)
TRG 125.98 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (2.42%)
UNITY 34.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-7.47%)
BR100 5,002 Increased By ▲ 10.97 (0.22%)
BR30 25,865 Increased By ▲ 116.4 (0.45%)
KSE100 46,540 Decreased By ▼ -104.6 (-0.22%)
KSE30 19,446 Decreased By ▼ -28.09 (-0.14%)
Technology

Facebook to follow audio social network Clubhouse: report

  • The concept is simple: once you're invited to join, you can start or listen to conversations in digital "rooms," ranging from a major talk by someone famous to a chat within a small group.
AFP 11 Feb 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook is looking to carve out its own spot on the audio social networking scene that has seen invitation-only startup Clubhouse rocket to popularity, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Executives at Facebook have ordered employees to create a version of Clubhouse, an app which lets users drop into virtual "rooms" to voice-chat about any topic, the New York Times said, citing unnamed people familiar with the situation.

Clubhouse has attracted an array of big names, from celebrities to Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg himself, who stopped in on the app recently to talk about augmented and virtual realities.

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday that he agreed to "do Clubhouse with @kanyewest," causing an instant stir in rooms at the social network.

Clubhouse exploded in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic when people could not get together in person -- but now the once-niche platform has far higher goals.

Launched less than a year ago, Clubhouse -- which recently encountered censorship trouble in China -- is looking to establish itself as the standard-bearer for digital audio.

The concept is simple: once you're invited to join, you can start or listen to conversations in digital "rooms," ranging from a major talk by someone famous to a chat within a small group.

No posts, no photos, no videos -- just audio.

The app is available only on Apple devices for now.

The New York Times quoted a Facebook spokeswoman as saying the internet firm has "been connecting people through audio and video technologies for many years and (is) always exploring new ways to improve that experience for people."

facebook Elon Musk SpaceX coronavirus pandemic New York Times

